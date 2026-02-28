Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $503.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.83 and a 200-day moving average of $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,494.40. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,409 shares of company stock valued at $30,895,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

