Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Viking accounts for about 14.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Viking worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIK. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

