Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys 6,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 436.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $243.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $246.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

