Andra AP fonden Acquires 145,400 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 603.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Newmont by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $130.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

