Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Birkenstock makes up 6.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Birkenstock worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 214.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,097,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,085 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,239,000 after purchasing an additional 858,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

