Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,239,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

