Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dutch Bros comprises 11.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Dutch Bros worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

BROS stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

