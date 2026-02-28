Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9%
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded PLTR to Buy (from Neutral), citing Palantir’s positioning at the intersection of AI and data spending — the upgrade and $150 price target signal renewed Wall Street conviction after the recent pullback. Palantir upgraded to ‘Buy’ by UBS on strong AI and data demand
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $150 target, joining UBS and creating two fresh buy calls that have supported the rally. Rosenblatt Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s bullish comments about the AI cycle lifted sentiment across AI names — investors view this as validation of Palantir’s TAM and AIP opportunity (helps cohort momentum). Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Spectacular News from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction and partnerships — Palantir’s deal with Rackspace to speed enterprise AI deployments and customer rollouts (e.g., OneMedNet’s Foundry rollout) point to expanding go‑to‑market and recurring revenue potential. Palantir AI partnerships and Rackspace
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst debate and comparisons — coverage from TipRanks and InvestorPlace frames PLTR versus other AI leaders (NVDA) and questions whether the new AI Platform (AIP) will scale into high‑margin, repeatable enterprise deals. These pieces fuel both buy and cautious seller arguments. NVDA vs. PLTR analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — several writeups note Q4 outperformance (strong revenue growth) but warn PLTR trades at a premium and needs execution to justify multiples; this keeps volatility high. Can Palantir justify a premium price?
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple filings show insider sales totaling well over $100M recently, which investors view as a headwind and a token of caution from insiders. Insider Selling: Palantir Insider Sells $65.9M
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
