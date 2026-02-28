Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

