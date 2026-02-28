Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 8,651 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,071 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,617,000 after buying an additional 780,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $262.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $262.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

