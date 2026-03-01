Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New $13.04 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $261.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

