Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,646,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DIS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

