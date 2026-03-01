Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celsius this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and outsized revenue growth — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (+117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus; full‑year revenue topped $2.5B. The results drove strong intraday gains after the release. Read More.

Q4 beat and outsized revenue growth — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (+117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus; full‑year revenue topped $2.5B. The results drove strong intraday gains after the release. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Bank of America upgraded CELH to Buy (PT $65) and Needham raised its target to $75, both citing the strong quarter and momentum from recent brand acquisitions; those calls imply meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Bank of America upgraded CELH to Buy (PT $65) and Needham raised its target to $75, both citing the strong quarter and momentum from recent brand acquisitions; those calls imply meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic update and medium‑term margin target — Management reiterated a multi‑brand strategy (Celsius, Alani Nu, Rockstar) and plans to bring gross margins back to the low‑50% range by end‑2026 as integration and innovation progress; this is constructive but depends on execution. Read More.

Strategic update and medium‑term margin target — Management reiterated a multi‑brand strategy (Celsius, Alani Nu, Rockstar) and plans to bring gross margins back to the low‑50% range by end‑2026 as integration and innovation progress; this is constructive but depends on execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears unreliable — a February short‑interest entry shows zero shares / NaN change, indicating a data anomaly rather than a meaningful change in short positioning; treat reported short‑interest figures with caution.

Short‑interest reporting appears unreliable — a February short‑interest entry shows zero shares / NaN change, indicating a data anomaly rather than a meaningful change in short positioning; treat reported short‑interest figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term margin pressure and integration costs — several writeups note that while scale and revenue are rising, integration expenses and margin compression are present this year, which could weigh on near‑term profitability and investor sentiment. Read More.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 214.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.