Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

