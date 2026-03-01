Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,521 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Warner Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

