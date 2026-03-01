Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand.

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion.

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows.

High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock's volatility but said he'd feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst.

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run.

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price.

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock.

Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be "priced for perfection" — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $4,491,664.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,398,650.64. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,957,654. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -409.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

