Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,928 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 14,072 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Banzai International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNZIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

