Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 18,470 Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.27% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILDR stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

