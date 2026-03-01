BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

ONC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $417.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONC

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ONC stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.52. BeOne Medicines has a 52-week low of $196.45 and a 52-week high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total value of $580,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $7,380,639.03. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,656 shares of company stock worth $31,567,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at $1,231,720,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,895,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $73,347,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key BeOne Medicines News

Here are the key news stories impacting BeOne Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets — Truist boosted its target to $412 (buy), implying ~30% upside from the cited reference price. Benzinga

Analysts raised price targets — Truist boosted its target to $412 (buy), implying ~30% upside from the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its target to $410 (buy), signaling similar upside (~29%). Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its target to $410 (buy), signaling similar upside (~29%). Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $405 and kept an overweight rating, another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts. Benzinga

Barclays raised its target to $405 and kept an overweight rating, another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat — Q4 revenue was $1.50B vs. consensus ~$1.45B, showing top‑line strength even as other metrics disappointed. Earnings Presentation

Revenue beat — Q4 revenue was $1.50B vs. consensus ~$1.45B, showing top‑line strength even as other metrics disappointed. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage writeups and Q4 metric breakdowns are available (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) for investors wanting full detail on margins, ROE and segment performance. Zacks Analysis Yahoo

Analyst/coverage writeups and Q4 metric breakdowns are available (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) for investors wanting full detail on margins, ROE and segment performance. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely data reporting issues rather than a meaningful change in short activity.

Reported short‑interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely data reporting issues rather than a meaningful change in short activity. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.58 missed consensus ~$1.60 by ~$1.02, a key negative that pressured sentiment despite revenue strength. (See Q4 results commentary.)

Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.58 missed consensus ~$1.60 by ~$1.02, a key negative that pressured sentiment despite revenue strength. (See Q4 results commentary.) Negative Sentiment: Disappointing FY2026 guidance — company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.2–6.4B vs. consensus ~6.5B, which the market viewed as conservative and has weighed on the stock. Investing.com

Disappointing FY2026 guidance — company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.2–6.4B vs. consensus ~6.5B, which the market viewed as conservative and has weighed on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/articles highlight the post‑earnings selloff and investor reassessment after the EPS miss and guidance gap. YicaiGlobal

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.