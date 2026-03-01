Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,566,202.35 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 124,797 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,663,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,972,319.15. This trade represents a 3.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Engine Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Engine Capital Management, Lp acquired 13,061 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $169,270.56.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Report on OFIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Orthofix Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Orthofix Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Engine Capital (a major shareholder) bought shares in two recent transactions — ~124,797 shares at ~$12.55 on Feb. 24 and an additional 13,061 shares at ~$12.96 on Feb. 25 — increasing its stake and signaling confidence from a large institutional holder. Engine Capital purchases OFIX shares

Engine Capital (a major shareholder) bought shares in two recent transactions — ~124,797 shares at ~$12.55 on Feb. 24 and an additional 13,061 shares at ~$12.96 on Feb. 25 — increasing its stake and signaling confidence from a large institutional holder. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept several constructive ratings: Canaccord cut its target from $24 to $20 (still a “buy”) and others reduced targets modestly; consensus remains mixed (roughly a mid‑teens/$18-ish average target). This lowers upside expectations but does not indicate a broad teardown of the bull case. Analyst notes and price-target changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept several constructive ratings: Canaccord cut its target from $24 to $20 (still a “buy”) and others reduced targets modestly; consensus remains mixed (roughly a mid‑teens/$18-ish average target). This lowers upside expectations but does not indicate a broad teardown of the bull case. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed on EPS: reported ($0.06) vs. $0.44 expected; revenue was roughly in line but margins and ROE were negative — the EPS shortfall triggered investor selling and increased near-term skepticism. Shares down after earnings miss

Q4 results missed on EPS: reported ($0.06) vs. $0.44 expected; revenue was roughly in line but margins and ROE were negative — the EPS shortfall triggered investor selling and increased near-term skepticism. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged margin delays and issued revised 2026 guidance that shifts the narrative toward execution risk; until margin recovery and guidance clarity appear, the stock faces headwinds. Narrative shifting: margin delays and guidance

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.