Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589,650 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,862,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,643 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,878,000 after purchasing an additional 911,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

