Nimrata Hunt Sells 2,693 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IDXX opened at $656.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

