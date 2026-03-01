Stanley Bergman Sells 38,346 Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Stanley Bergman sold 38,346 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $3,106,409.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 427,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,091.15. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Henry Schein Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC
Trending Headlines about Henry Schein
Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported quarterly results topped expectations (better EPS and revenue growth), which reinforces momentum in the stable dental market and was a primary driver for the stock rise. Henry Schein beats quarterly profit estimates on stable dental market
- Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird upgraded HSIC, reflecting increased analyst confidence in growth/valuation after results. Upgrades can support further upside as they attract buy-side attention. Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird
- Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners published a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to analyst-driven buying pressure. Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the beat pushed HSIC to a new 12‑month high, signaling momentum traders and momentum-based funds may add exposure. Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo/Finance piece notes analysts are re‑assessing HSIC’s growth profile and valuation — useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. How Henry Schein (HSIC) Story Is Shifting As Analysts Reassess Growth And Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data shows an anomalous report (0 shares / NaN change), which appears to be a reporting/data error and is unlikely to meaningfully affect near‑term trading.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb. 26–27 (combined sale proceeds ~ $4.0M+), which can be perceived negatively by some investors as profit‑taking or reduced insider conviction. SEC filing: Insider sale filing
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.
In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.