Stanley Bergman Sells 38,346 Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Stanley Bergman sold 38,346 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $3,106,409.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 427,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,091.15. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

