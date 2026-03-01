IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $1,596,335.39 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total transaction of $1,596,335.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,233,025.77. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IES Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of IESC stock opened at $495.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $537.70.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million. IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IESC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.00.
IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.
Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.
