Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells $2,095,818.24 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total value of $2,095,818.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $263.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $266.27.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

More Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec and Progress Rail reached a settlement in the antitrust lawsuit, ending a source of regulatory and legal uncertainty. Management and Progress Rail said the settlement is in the best interests of customers and avoids protracted litigation — a removal of overhang that can support the valuation. Business Wire: Settlement

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and FY‑2026 guidance remain supportive: Wabtec beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and gave FY26 EPS guidance of $10.05–$10.45, reinforcing growth expectations that underlie the stock's premium multiple. (See company releases summarized in recent coverage.)

Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: the board authorized a $1.2 billion buyback program and the quarterly dividend was raised (to $0.31 per share). Both actions signal management confidence and can underpin the share price via reduced float and income appeal.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly constructive but mixed on conviction — several firms raised targets (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citi) while others trimmed ratings; consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $269, providing upside but also differing views on near-term catalysts.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week (CFO John Olin, director/executive Nalin Jain, and Sameer Gaur among others) — sizable dispositions at ~ $262–$264 per share — may concern some investors about near-term insider sentiment or tax/liquidity-driven selling. Filings: SEC and reporting outlets detail the transactions. SEC: Sameer Gaur Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

