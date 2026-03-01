Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

USB stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

