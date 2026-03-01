Kris Rasmussen Sells 51,359 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 51,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,367,546 shares in the company, valued at $311,026,380. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kris Rasmussen sold 205,438 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,138,004.38.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kris Rasmussen sold 74,305 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $1,847,222.30.

On Monday, January 5th, Kris Rasmussen sold 181,345 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $6,755,101.25.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kris Rasmussen sold 14,252 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $530,316.92.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Kris Rasmussen sold 177,387 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $6,511,876.77.

On Monday, December 1st, Kris Rasmussen sold 18,211 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $645,579.95.

Shares of Figma stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The firm had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Figma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $2,075,000.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

