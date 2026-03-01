Insider Buying: Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Insider Acquires A$1,440,000.00 in Stock

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE – Get Free Report) insider Caigen Wang acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 per share, with a total value of A$1,440,000.00.

Get Aurum Resources alerts:

Aurum Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.

About Aurum Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aurum Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project comprise the Penny South project located along the Youanmi shear system. Aurum Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurum Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurum Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.