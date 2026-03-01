James Matthew Darden Sells 9,527 Shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $1,375,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,152.40. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,311,000 after buying an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,135,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

