Insider Selling: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $1,386,952.32 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 31,928 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,386,952.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 372,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,176,056.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $986,373.78.

Xometry Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Positive Sentiment: Company delivered a solid quarter — revenue grew ~29.5% year‑over‑year and Q4 EPS beat consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story. Read More.

Company delivered a solid quarter — revenue grew ~29.5% year‑over‑year and Q4 EPS beat consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management will attend investor conferences (including a March 3 fireside chat), giving investors more access to management and clarity on the upcoming CEO transition. Read More.

Management will attend investor conferences (including a March 3 fireside chat), giving investors more access to management and clarity on the upcoming CEO transition. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some firms remain constructive — Citigroup and Wedbush kept buy/outperform stances even while trimming targets, which preserves upside conviction among bullish investors. Read More.

Some firms remain constructive — Citigroup and Wedbush kept buy/outperform stances even while trimming targets, which preserves upside conviction among bullish investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A number of analysts adjusted targets with mixed tones — UBS and Royal Bank of Canada moved to neutral/sector‑perform levels, trimming upside but not issuing outright sell calls. This reduces short‑term consensus upside but isn’t uniformly bearish. Read More.

A number of analysts adjusted targets with mixed tones — UBS and Royal Bank of Canada moved to neutral/sector‑perform levels, trimming upside but not issuing outright sell calls. This reduces short‑term consensus upside but isn’t uniformly bearish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (~97%), so large insider transactions and analyst flows can disproportionately influence intraday liquidity and volatility. Read More.

Institutional ownership is very high (~97%), so large insider transactions and analyst flows can disproportionately influence intraday liquidity and volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant, contemporaneous insider selling — CEO, CFO, President, CTO and other insiders reported multi‑thousand‑share sales on Feb. 26. Heavy insider sales on the same day typically spook investors and add downward pressure. Read More.

Significant, contemporaneous insider selling — CEO, CFO, President, CTO and other insiders reported multi‑thousand‑share sales on Feb. 26. Heavy insider sales on the same day typically spook investors and add downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts triggered selling flow — several outlets reported the stock drifting lower after the analyst actions, which appears to be a primary catalyst for today’s weakness. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and target cuts triggered selling flow — several outlets reported the stock drifting lower after the analyst actions, which appears to be a primary catalyst for today’s weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting narratives around the earnings release (some headlines emphasizing the beat, others highlighting margin/negative net income issues) increase short‑term uncertainty and volatility. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xometry by 33.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Xometry by 246.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

