Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $7,265,098.85 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

