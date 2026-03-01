Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,966,622.56 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 3,511,826 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $1,966,622.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 658,440 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $408,232.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,758,469.64.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 343,717 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $281,847.94.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 5,896,873 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 561.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,504,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

