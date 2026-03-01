Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,342 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after buying an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after buying an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

