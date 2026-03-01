Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Sells $2,926,594.00 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,116.20. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $82.28 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.29 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.98%.Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — STRA reported $1.74 EPS vs. a $1.47 consensus, driving upside to estimates and supporting the stock. Read More.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

