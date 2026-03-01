BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackSky Technology traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.0850. Approximately 454,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,471,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus (reported ($0.19) vs. est. ($0.25)), showing improved profitability metrics vs. last year — a supportive data point for the stock. MarketBeat EPS/press release

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $680.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.43.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 65.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

