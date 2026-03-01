Dennis Howard Sells 27,903 Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

