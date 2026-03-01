Insider Selling: Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells A$2,500,000.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.00, for a total transaction of A$2,500,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP), mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles to residential, small business, and enterprise customers.

