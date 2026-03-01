Insider Selling: Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Director Sells $2,196,355.00 in Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $635.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.50. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $725.00. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion and a PE ratio of -83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $28,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

