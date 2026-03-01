Insider Selling: Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Director Sells $2,196,355.00 in Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $635.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.50. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $725.00. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion and a PE ratio of -83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with SK hynix to set a global standard for high‑bandwidth flash for AI inference — could strengthen product differentiation and customer adoption in AI data centers. Sandisk partners with SK hynix
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst says an “unprecedented” NAND cycle is unfolding — implies tightened supply and favorable pricing that could sustain revenue and margin upside for SanDisk. Analyst sees unprecedented NAND cycle
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting AI‑driven storage demand and outperformance — reinforces the narrative that SanDisk is a primary beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. SanDisk Outperforms on AI-Driven Storage Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Debate over valuation and whether it’s too late to buy after a massive YTD rally — many commentators note fundamentals are strong but warn much of the bull case may already be priced in. Is It Too Late To Consider Sandisk
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons vs. peers (e.g., Micron) highlight tradeoffs — SanDisk’s pure‑play NAND exposure and hyperscaler traction are strengths, but peer dynamics matter for relative upside. SanDisk vs. Micron: Which AI Memory Stock Offers More Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares (~26% reduction in her holding) — a near‑term negative signal that can weigh on sentiment even if sales are for personal reasons. Insider sale filing
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile short report (Citron) labelled SanDisk as more of a commodity player, prompting a volatile pullback — shows elevated headline risk and the potential for short‑term squeezes/whipsaw. Citron short report coverage
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $28,000.
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
