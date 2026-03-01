Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $2,012,160.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.
In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.