Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $2,012,160.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

