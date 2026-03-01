Niraj Shah Sells 27,000 Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,526.56. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 93,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,940,590.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $3,069,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $12,032,400.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.36. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $119.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

More Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Drinkmate Launches on Wayfair

Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Positive Sentiment: Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Wayfair Spring Sale Deals

Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Citigroup Lowers PT

Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Analyst Questions from Q4 Call

Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Insider Selling Filing

Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Comparative outlook: analyst pieces comparing MercadoLibre and Wayfair argue MELI has stronger long‑term upside (fintech growth & LatAm dominance), suggesting investors may prefer other e‑commerce exposure over Wayfair now. MercadoLibre vs Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 250.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

