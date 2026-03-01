Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) CAO Sells $1,515,922.98 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Michael Sondel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $355.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Zacks: 52‑week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.)

Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit‑taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.