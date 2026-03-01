Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 25,000 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,406,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 619,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,856,100. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

