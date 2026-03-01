Emma Giamartino Sells 9,223 Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

