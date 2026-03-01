Steven Conine Sells 26,950 Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,096.78. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

On Friday, January 23rd, Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $3,069,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Steven Conine sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $12,033,600.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71.

Positive Sentiment: Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Drinkmate Launches on Wayfair

Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Positive Sentiment: Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Wayfair Spring Sale Deals

Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Citigroup Lowers PT

Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Analyst Questions from Q4 Call

Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Insider Selling Filing

Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Comparative outlook: analyst pieces comparing MercadoLibre and Wayfair argue MELI has stronger long‑term upside (fintech growth & LatAm dominance), suggesting investors may prefer other e‑commerce exposure over Wayfair now. MercadoLibre vs Wayfair

A number of research firms recently commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,950,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,570,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,514,000 after acquiring an additional 166,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 37.6% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after purchasing an additional 819,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

