Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,162 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 29th total of 153,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $21.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
