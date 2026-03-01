Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,162 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 29th total of 153,383 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,821.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

