John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 131,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 75,453 shares.The stock last traded at $37.6630 and had previously closed at $37.48.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financially in Tune LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

