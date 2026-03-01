SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $29,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,144,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

