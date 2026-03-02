Analyzing Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) & SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK)

SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Free Report) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SouthPeak Interactive and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given SouthPeak Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SouthPeak Interactive is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance 28.39% 12.45% 4.93%

Risk and Volatility

SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthPeak Interactive and Portman Ridge Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance $62.43 million 2.36 -$5.93 million $1.09 10.32

SouthPeak Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats SouthPeak Interactive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

