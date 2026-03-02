Short Interest in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Drops By 22.0%

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,130 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 29,656 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHLT. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the third quarter worth $10,479,000. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 141.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.
American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AHLT opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $30.53.
American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Company Profile
The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates. AHLT was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by American Beacon.
