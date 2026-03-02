Short Interest in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Drops By 22.0%

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,130 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 29,656 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get American Beacon AHL Trend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHLT. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the third quarter worth $10,479,000. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 141.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AHLT opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates. AHLT was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by American Beacon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon AHL Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.