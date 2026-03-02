Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,709 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 139,282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Dyadic International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 932,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Dyadic International Stock Down 0.2%

DYAI stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

Featured Stories

