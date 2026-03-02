Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) vs. Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Financial Review

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and Barloworld”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $122.26 billion 1.11 $6.27 billion $1.27 26.93 Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.41 $79.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Barloworld.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitsubishi and Barloworld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 3.99% 7.43% 3.32% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Barloworld on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

